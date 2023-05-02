The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and 17 walks.

This year, Nootbaar has totaled at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

