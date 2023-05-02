Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .254 with four doubles and three walks.

Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.

In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings