How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves' 45 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Atlanta is third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 150.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Braves rank 23rd with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.
- In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Tyler Wells
