Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (19-10) and Miami Marlins (16-13) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (2-0) will get the nod for the Braves.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Braves matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Braves have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given Atlanta the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +115 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.2 runs per game (150 total).

The Braves have the eighth-best ERA (3.60) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule