The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others in this matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Rays Apr. 15 6.0 4 1 1 9 1 at Angels Apr. 9 4.1 9 6 6 6 1 at Royals Apr. 4 5.0 3 1 1 2 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 43 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .344/.379/.552 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 5-for-5 1 1 3 8 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 2-for-6 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 39 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .379/.467/.670 on the season.

Chapman heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with six doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 38 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .311/.373/.508 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .304 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has seven doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (27 total hits).

He has a .235/.302/.557 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

