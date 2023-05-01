The Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Luis Garcia Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Garcia Stats

The Astros will send Luis Garcia (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Garcia has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Apr. 25 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 19 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 14 5.0 6 5 5 7 2 at Twins Apr. 8 4.0 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Apr. 2 5.0 7 3 3 4 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.395/.469 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .272/.394/.543 so far this season.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at Braves Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .346/.393/.529 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

