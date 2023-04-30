Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Max Muncy, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 32 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .308/.410/.519 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has recorded 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .265/.358/.470 slash line so far this season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Syndergaard has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 8 4.0 8 6 6 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 2 6.0 4 1 1 6 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has collected 19 hits with a double, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .250/.430/.697 on the season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 33 hits with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in nine runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.384/.468 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

