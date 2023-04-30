Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (1-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (120 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule