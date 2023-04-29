Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- O'Neill has had a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.32 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
