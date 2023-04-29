Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 24 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .289 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (18 of 25), with multiple hits five times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (20.0%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (4-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.32 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 14th, .871 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.