Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Donovan has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (13.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
