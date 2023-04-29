The Mexico Open at Vidanta is entering the final round, and Ben Martin is currently in 30th with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Ben Martin at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Martin has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Martin has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Martin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Martin has qualified for the weekend eight times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -6 270 0 16 1 4 $1.2M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Martin's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been ninth.

Martin has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Martin finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Vidanta Vallarta measures 7,456 yards for this tournament, 161 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

Martin will take to the 7,456-yard course this week at Vidanta Vallarta after having played courses with an average length of 7,265 yards in the past year.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Martin shot better than 98% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Martin fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Martin had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.0).

Martin had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent competition, Martin posted a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Martin ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Martin Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect Martin's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

