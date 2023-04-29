Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .167 with a walk.
- Knizner has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Knizner has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (4-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 15th, .871 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
