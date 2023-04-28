Top Player Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Kings NBA Playoffs Game 6 on April 28, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Stephen Curry, Domantas Sabonis and others when the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-133)
|4.5 (-139)
- Friday's points prop bet for Curry is 31.5 points. That is 2.1 more than his season average of 29.4.
- Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-161)
- Jordan Poole is posting 20.4 points per game, 3.9 higher than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.
- Poole has averaged 4.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Friday.
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-120)
|4.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+105)
|4.5 (-110)
- Klay Thompson's 21.9 points per game are 1.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- Thompson has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
- Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-111)
|12.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-143)
|0.5 (+210)
- The 19.1 points Sabonis scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Sabonis averages 7.3 assists, 1.8 more than Friday's over/under.
- Sabonis averages 0.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (0.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+100)
|6.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-105)
- The 26.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (25).
- Fox's per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).
- Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Fox's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
