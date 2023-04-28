Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
