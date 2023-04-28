Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .407, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .510.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (36.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (44.0%), including five games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
