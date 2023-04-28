Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .257 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Arenado has had a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
- He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8).
