On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .257 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Arenado has had a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).

He has homered in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 28.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings