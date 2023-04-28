The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)

Grizzlies (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Los Angeles (10-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Memphis (2-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis puts up 116.9 points per game and allow 113, making them eighth in the NBA offensively and 11th defensively.

This season the Grizzlies are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26 per game.

The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Memphis takes 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.5% are 3-pointers.

