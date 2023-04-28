Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (17-9) and Pete Alonso's New York Mets (15-11) will square off in the series opener on Friday, April 28 at Citi Field. The contest will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mets (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (1-0, 0.60 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 13-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (81.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

