Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (29.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (16.7%).
- In eight games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.3 per game).
- Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6).
