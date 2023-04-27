Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-13), who are going for a series sweep, will host the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16) at Oracle Park on Thursday, April 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (1-4, 5.28 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 7.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won three of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 1-4 (20%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been a moneyline underdog of -140 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

