Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits eight times (34.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- DeSclafani (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
