Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in eight of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Pillar has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
