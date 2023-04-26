The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Morant, in his last appearance, had 19 points, seven assists and three steals in a 117-111 loss to the Lakers.

We're going to break down Morant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.2 22.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.6 PRA 41.5 40.2 35.6 PR -- 32.1 28 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

Morant is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Morant's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 116.6 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 44 19 4 7 1 1 3 4/22/2023 42 45 9 13 6 0 0 4/16/2023 30 18 6 2 2 0 2 2/28/2023 34 39 10 10 0 0 2 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

