When the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) face off at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ja Morant, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies were defeated by the Lakers on Monday, 117-111 in OT. Desmond Bane scored 36 in a losing effort, while Austin Reaves led the winning squad with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 36 7 3 1 0 3 Ja Morant 19 4 7 3 1 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 14 14 1 0 5 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant leads the Grizzlies with 26.2 points per game (10th in league) and 8.1 assists (fifth in league), while also posting 5.9 rebounds.

Jackson posts 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Bane puts up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones puts up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.9 6.9 1.6 0.8 2.2 1.7 Desmond Bane 20.6 4.8 4.1 0.6 0.2 2.5 Ja Morant 14.4 4.6 5.3 0.6 0.2 1.3 Xavier Tillman 7 6.3 2 0.7 0.6 0.1 Tyus Jones 5.9 2.7 5.2 1 0.2 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.