The NBA Playoffs will see the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Memphis has a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The Grizzlies score 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Memphis has a 34-7 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Grizzlies have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, Memphis is surrendering 109.2 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.8.
  • When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Jake LaRavia Out Calf

