The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points.
  • The average point total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies have gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won 48 out of the 63 games, or 76.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Memphis has a record of 36-6, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Five of Grizzlies' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-0).
  • The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

