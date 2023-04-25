The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

