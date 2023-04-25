The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Brebbia gets the call to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 10 times this season.
  • Over his 10 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
