J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 27 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 104 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .342.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Woodford (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Woodford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 14-5 Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Adam Wainwright Noah Syndergaard

