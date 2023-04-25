Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three walks), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (15.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (36.8%), including three games with multiple runs (15.8%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Brebbia will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .207 against him over his 10 appearances this season.
