Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
