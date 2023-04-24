Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.560) and OPS (1.012) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • Acuna is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Acuna has gotten a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (54.5%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Acuna has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
