Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 85th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this season (10 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.