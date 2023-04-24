Paul DeJong -- 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)

DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) DeJong got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (6.4%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score in 14 of his 78 games a year ago (17.9%), with more than one run scored four times (5.1%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .161 AVG .145 .284 OBP .203 .290 SLG .274 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 35/14 K/BB 44/7 0 SB 3 Home Away 39 GP 39 13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (30.8%) 2 (5.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (7.7%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (23.1%) 2 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 4 (10.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

