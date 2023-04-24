Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 21 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has had an RBI in 11 games this season (55.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
