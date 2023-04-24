On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

