After going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .280 with two home runs and 13 walks.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings