The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo!

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 111-101 on Saturday when they last played. Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 31 points in the victory for the Lakers, while Ja Morant scored 45 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grizzlies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies are scoring 115 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (116.9).

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and concede 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.