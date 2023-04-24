Brendan Donovan -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.
  • Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (16.7%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
