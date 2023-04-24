How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken Monday for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche have a 2-1 lead in the series.
You can watch the Avalanche try to take down the Kraken on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
