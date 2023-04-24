The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Riley has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (45.5%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 22 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
