Islanders vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday will see the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1. Bookmakers give the Islanders -125 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Hurricanes (+105).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-125)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.6)
Islanders Splits and Trends
- The Islanders are 6-10-16 in overtime games as part of a 42-31-9 overall record.
- New York is 14-8-5 (33 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- The 15 times this season the Islanders finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-12-2 (four points).
- New York has finished 6-9-2 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).
- The Islanders have scored at least three goals 47 times, and are 36-6-5 in those games (to record 77 points).
- In the 27 games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-8-4 to record 34 points.
- In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 25-12-4 (54 points).
- The Islanders have been outshot by opponents 44 times, and went 18-20-6 (42 points).
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In seven games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).
- Carolina has earned 13 points (5-7-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Hurricanes have earned 99 points in their 57 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games and registered 40 points with a record of 20-3-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|22nd
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|19th
|30.8
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|32nd
|15.3%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|9th
|82.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
