The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman take the field at T-Mobile Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 24 home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 97 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .342 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.462 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Flaherty will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 14-5 Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford Sean Manaea 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.