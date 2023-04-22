The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 18 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .300 with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (22.2%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven in a run in nine games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (27.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings