After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has a home run and 12 walks while hitting .188.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

