Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (9-11) on Saturday, April 22, when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

