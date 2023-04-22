Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Saturday, at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-6).

Atlanta has gone 12-6 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 10-2 5-2 9-4 8-5 6-1

