The Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) take on the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Tobias Harris of the 76ers is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

76ers' Last Game

On Thursday, the 76ers beat the Nets 102-97, led by Tyrese Maxey with 25 points (plus three assists and three rebounds). Bridges was the leading scorer for the losing side with 26 points, and he added five assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Maxey 25 3 3 1 0 5 James Harden 21 5 4 0 0 3 Tobias Harris 15 7 1 0 0 2

Nets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26 6 5 1 1 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 20 3 7 2 0 2 Nicolas Claxton 18 4 2 1 0 0

76ers Players to Watch

Harden puts up a team-high 10.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Harris posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Maxey averages 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in league) with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 10.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jalen McDaniels puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is No. 1 on the Nets in scoring (20.1 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (6.5 per game), and he contributes 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 1.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gets the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges BKN 24.8 4.6 3.4 1 0.5 2.2 Joel Embiid PHI 21.1 8.3 2.9 0.4 1.3 0.4 James Harden PHI 13.5 3.2 6.7 1.2 0.3 2.4 Spencer Dinwiddie BKN 13.4 3.5 9.1 1 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Maxey PHI 14 2.4 1.9 0.7 0.2 2.7 Cameron Johnson BKN 17.5 4.6 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.4

