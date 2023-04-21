Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .258 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with two homers.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 18 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
