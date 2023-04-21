After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom has a double and a walk while batting .273.
  • In five of six games this year, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Grissom has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
